Swedish Airport to Become First to Use Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Trollhattan-Vanersborg Airport in southwestern Sweden will become the first airport to use blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for aircraft refueling, which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%, Finnish engineering services company and the airport's fuel supplier Neste said on Thursday.

"Trollhattan-Vanersborg Airport in the southwestern part of Sweden, will be the first airport in the world to offer only blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all aircraft refueling at the airport, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of departing flights," the company said in a statement.

The document also said that Neste would deliver its sustainable aviation fuel to the airport in a 30-40% blend with conventional jet fuel, adding that the airport would make it available for refueling operations by late June.

"With unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by up to 80% over the fuel's life cycle, compared to using conventional jet fuel," the statement read.

The statement added that current jet fuel certifications allow the use of SAF blended up to a maximum of 50% with conventional jet fuel, while Neste's fuel contains sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residual feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste.

The airport operates as a regional air hub and provides transportation services to approximately 40,000 passengers per year.

In 2022, Neste had a global capacity for the production of 3.3 million tonnes of renewable products per year at several sites, including its own plants in Singapore, Rotterdam and Finland's Porvoo. The production capacity for renewable products is expected to increase to 5.5 million tonnes by the end of 2023 and to 6.8 million tonnes by the end of 2026.

Neste is the world's leading producer of renewable diesel fuel and sustainable aviation fuel, a manufacturer of biofuels and bioplastics, engaged in oil refining and fuel retailing through its own network of gas stations in the Baltic States and Finland. In 2022, Neste had revenues of 25.7 billion Euros ($27.6 billion), with 94% of its comparable operating income coming from renewable energy products. Its largest owner (46.49%) is the Finnish government.