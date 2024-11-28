Swedish app aims to end rows over household chores

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Who's doing the housework? There's an app for that -- in an effort to make "invisible work visible", Swedish engineering students have developed an app for families to organise and track chores that often fall heavily on women.

Among the early adopters are Marko, 40, and Neha Sarcevic, 37, a married couple of business owners living in the wealthy Stockholm suburb of Taby with two small children, aged three and four.

"We thought, okay, let's try this out, maybe it can solve many of our issues that we have at home," Neha told AFP.

Her husband agreed, saying the app -- which has some 2,000 users so far -- "brought up the conversation at home. 'Like, okay, so if things aren't being done, who's responsible for them?'"

Neha scrolled through the tasks specific to their family on her mobile screen: hanging up the children's coats when they get home, emptying their gym bags, washing up, taking out the compost bin.

The setup is simple: users insert chores of their choice into the app.

Other family members can then follow their progress and send a "reminder" if a task is not done in time.

Neha said she loved the feature, "but I don't use it very often", prompting a burst of laughter from her husband.

The idea for the app was born a year ago when engineering student Victor Fredrikson's father got tired of reminding him to tidy up his room and wash his clothes.

"So finally one day he basically had enough and said like, why don't you just programme an app so I don't have to nag you all the time about getting your laundry," the 23-year-old CEO told AFP.

"And I took that pretty literally and talked to my classmate" -- 23-year-old co-creator Marcus Pahlman -- and Accord was born.