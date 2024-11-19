Open Menu

Swedish App Aims To Solve Household Chore Disputes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Swedish app aims to solve household chore disputes

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Who's doing household chores? There's an app for that -- in an effort to make "invisible work visible", Swedish engineering students have developed an app for families to organise and track housework.

Among the early adopters are Marko, 40, and Neha Sarcevic, 37, a married couple of business owners living in the wealthy Stockholm suburb of Taby with two small children, aged three and four.

"We thought, okay, let's try this out, maybe it can solve many of our issues that we have at home," Neha told AFP.

Her husband agreed, saying the app -- which has some 2,000 users so far -- "brought up the conversation at home. 'Like, okay, so if things aren't being done, who's responsible for them?'"

Neha scrolled through the tasks specific to their family on her mobile screen: hanging up the children's coats when they get home, emptying their gym bags, washing up, taking out the compost bin.

The setup is simple: users insert chores of their choice into the app.

Other family members can then follow their progress and send a "reminder" if a task is not done in time.

Neha said she loved the feature, "but I don't use it very often", prompting a burst of laughter from her husband.

The idea for the app was born a year ago when engineering student Victor Fredrikson's father got tired of reminding him to tidy up his room and wash his clothes.

"So finally one day he basically had enough and said like, why don't you just programme an app so I don't have to nag you all the time about getting your laundry," the 23-year-old CEO told AFP.

"And I took that pretty literally and talked to my classmate" -- 23-year-old co-creator Marcus Pahlman -- and Accord was born.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Student Married Progress Stockholm Turkish Lira Family All From

Recent Stories

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

32 minutes ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

1 hour ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

2 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

14 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

14 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

14 hours ago

More Stories From World