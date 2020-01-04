(@imziishan)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Swedish Armed Forces temporarily ceased their operations in Iraq following a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, spokeswoman for the Swedish Defense Ministry Kristina Swaan said on Saturday.

"We closely monitor the development of the situation and adapt to circumstances. The situation there is quite tense now. There is always a high risk in such operations, although our staff is well trained. But at the moment, we have suspended work because the safety of our staff is of most importance" Swaan said.

According to the Expressen media outlet, there are currently 70 Swedish soldiers and officers at a US military base near Baghdad. Swaan noted that Sweden would only pause the operations for now, but could even withdraw its troops in the future.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iran has called the attack a heinous crime and has vowed to enact revenge.