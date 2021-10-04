Swedish Artist Notorious For Sketch of Prophet Muhammad Dies in Traffic Accident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, notorious for his sketch of the Prophet Muhammad, has died in a traffic accident, The Washington Times reports citing Swedish media.

Vilks, 75, was traveling in a car with his police protection, when the traffic accident occurred near the town of Markaryd in southern Sweden on Sunday. The Dagens Nyheter (DN) daily said Vilks's partner confirmed his death.

Swedish police reported on the accident, but did not release any Names.

"On Sunday afternoon, an accident occurred on the E4 outside Markaryd when a civilian police car and a truck collided.

A protected person and two police officers from the personal protection group in the South region were traveling in the police car. All three died in the collision," the police said.

According to police, it remains unclear how the accident occurred and an investigation has been launched.

Vilks had lived under police protection since his 2007 cartoon sketch of the Prophet Muhammad, which offended many Muslims.