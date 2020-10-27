UrduPoint.com
Swedish Authorities, Banks Hit By Security Data Leak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Swedish authorities, banks hit by security data leak

Details of bank vault floor plans, alarm systems and the security arrangements for Swedish authorities have been leaked online after a security company was hacked, local media reported Tuesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Details of bank vault floor plans, alarm systems and the security arrangements for Swedish authorities have been leaked online after a security company was hacked, local media reported Tuesday.

A total of 19 gigabytes of information and around 38,000 files were stolen from security group Gunnebo by one or more hackers in August, according to newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Gunnebo CEO Stefan Syren would not confirm details of the hack for security reasons.

"This is a deplorable incident. We've been the target of a criminal network that have committed a very serious crime against Gunnebo", he told AFP.

Dagens Nyheter reported that among the leaked documents were details of the security arrangements for the Swedish parliament and confidential plans of the Swedish Tax Agency's new office on the outskirts of Stockholm.

Plans for bank vaults in at least two German banks were also leaked, while other documents showed the alarm systems and surveillance cameras at a branch of the SEB bank in Sweden, it added.

Syren said they were actively going through the data and "as soon as we see something of concern we contact those customers".

The company was working on improving its IT-security and the focus was to "work very closely with our customers and make sure that we together minimise the effects of the crime", he added.

More Stories From World

