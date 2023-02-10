Swedish Authorities Decline Comments on New Report Implicating US in Nord Stream Sabotage

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Swedish Prosecution Authority and the country's foreign ministry told RIA Novosti on Thursday that they could not comment on the report by an American investigative journalist that US navy divers blew up Russia's Nord Stream pipeline, citing confidentiality.

The foreign ministry's press service said Sweden's competent authorities were conducting a criminal investigation and refused to comment further.

The press service of the prosecutor's office also said that the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage has been ongoing and the prosecutors could not comment due to the confidentiality of the case.

Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who blew the whistle on US atrocities in Vietnam War and more recently on prisoner torture at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that American deep-water divers had planted explosives under three of the four Russia's Nord Stream pipelines that were detonated remotely last September at the order of President Joe Biden.

Hersh claimed that the explosives were planted during a NATO Baltic Sea exercise last summer and cited a source with direct knowledge of the US operational planning as saying that Norway played a key role in helping the US organize the attack and keep the Swedish and Danish navies in the dark.

On September 26, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.