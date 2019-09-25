Swedish Authorities Detain Captain Who Ran Ship Aground Near Linkoping - Russian Consulate

The captain of the Baltic Carrier cargo ship, which ran aground off the coast of southern Sweden on Tuesday evening, was detained by the country's authorities, and the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg has offered him consular support and continues to monitor his fate, the Russian consul general told Sputnik on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The captain of the Baltic Carrier cargo ship, which ran aground off the coast of southern Sweden on Tuesday evening, was detained by the country's authorities, and the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg has offered him consular support and continues to monitor his fate, the Russian consul general told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the port of Linkoping in southern Sweden. The Gibraltar-flagged cargo ship was traveling to the port from the Russian city of Kaliningrad. According to preliminary data from the Swedish coast guard, the captain was drunk and fell asleep while operating the ship. None of the crew members were injured.

"The preliminary investigation is under way and the Swedish services confirmed that the captain was a Russian national.

He is currently in detention and until 12:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] on Saturday, a court must make a decision regarding his arrest. The Consulate General has offered its support to him, but he hasn't contacted [the Consulate General] yet. There are no restrictions on his phone calls from the Swedish side," Anastasia Fedorova said, adding that the diplomats were monitoring the situation.

In total, there were seven crew members aboard the ship, including Russian and Ukrainian citizens. The vessel itself is not detained and will be able to continue its route after it is taken aground, which is expected to happen later on Wednesday.