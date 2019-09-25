UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Authorities Detain Captain Who Ran Ship Aground Near Linkoping - Russian Consulate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Swedish Authorities Detain Captain Who Ran Ship Aground Near Linkoping - Russian Consulate

The captain of the Baltic Carrier cargo ship, which ran aground off the coast of southern Sweden on Tuesday evening, was detained by the country's authorities, and the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg has offered him consular support and continues to monitor his fate, the Russian consul general told Sputnik on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The captain of the Baltic Carrier cargo ship, which ran aground off the coast of southern Sweden on Tuesday evening, was detained by the country's authorities, and the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg has offered him consular support and continues to monitor his fate, the Russian consul general told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the port of Linkoping in southern Sweden. The Gibraltar-flagged cargo ship was traveling to the port from the Russian city of Kaliningrad. According to preliminary data from the Swedish coast guard, the captain was drunk and fell asleep while operating the ship. None of the crew members were injured.

"The preliminary investigation is under way and the Swedish services confirmed that the captain was a Russian national.

He is currently in detention and until 12:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT] on Saturday, a court must make a decision regarding his arrest. The Consulate General has offered its support to him, but he hasn't contacted [the Consulate General] yet. There are no restrictions on his phone calls from the Swedish side," Anastasia Fedorova said, adding that the diplomats were monitoring the situation.

In total, there were seven crew members aboard the ship, including Russian and Ukrainian citizens. The vessel itself is not detained and will be able to continue its route after it is taken aground, which is expected to happen later on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Kaliningrad Sweden From Court

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Japan expresses condolences and symp ..

1 minute ago

IAAF Congress Extends Suspension of Russian Athlet ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University inspects developm ..

1 minute ago

Hands-on training for cops to improve DNA related ..

1 minute ago

Decision on Dar's wife plea reserved regarding own ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.