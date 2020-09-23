UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Authority Says Russian Ship That Collided With Danish Vessel Didn't Use AIS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:46 PM

Swedish Authority Says Russian Ship That Collided With Danish Vessel Didn't Use AIS

The Swedish Maritime Authority told Sputnik that the Russian military ship that collided with the Danish civilian vessel Ice Rose did not use the automatic identification system, which allows ships to track vessels close to them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Swedish Maritime Authority told Sputnik that the Russian military ship that collided with the Danish civilian vessel Ice Rose did not use the automatic identification system, which allows ships to track vessels close to them.

The Russian Baltic fleet said that its corvette Kazanets had damage to the hull but no injuries among the crew. According to the Baltic Fleet, the two ships collided in bad visibility. The Danish armed forces said the incident occurred in the Strait of Oresund and the causes were unclear.

"It was cloudy in the area and one of the vessels was not using AIS [Automatic identification system].

The Russian warship didn't use AIS. Other circumstances I don't know anything about," the representative of the authority said.

"No casualties, Ice Rose had the smaller hull damaged," the authority said.

A spokesman for the Danish Maritime Accident Investigation board, Henrik Mortensen, told Sputnik that the Danish navy has got a patrol vessel on location to ensure that environmental precautions are taken.

He confirmed that there are no reports of injured personnel.

The collision took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The Russian corvette is now returning to the base.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

33 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

38 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects students’ forum building, ..

1 hour ago

LCCI signs agreement with National Highways and Mo ..

1 hour ago

IGP for timely completion of projects

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.