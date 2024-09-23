Open Menu

Swedish Battery Maker Northvolt To Slash 1,600 Jobs, Quarter Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Swedish battery maker Northvolt to slash 1,600 jobs, quarter of staff

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Sweden's beleaguered electric car battery maker Northvolt said Monday it would cut a quarter of its staff in the country, as it struggles with strained finances and a slowdown in demand.

The loss of 1,600 jobs in Sweden comes as electric car sales slump in Europe and the continent lags far behind China in battery production.

"While overall momentum for electrification remains strong, we need to make sure that we take the right actions at the right time in response to headwinds in the automotive market, and wider industrial climate," Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

He added that Northvolt needed to "focus all energy and investments into our core business.

"

Northvolt, which warned on September 9 that cuts were coming, said that following "initial steps" of a strategic review it estimated that proposed cost-saving measures would result in about 1,000 redundancies at its Primary Skelleftea plant -- where an expansion project would be suspended -- another 400 in the city of Vasteras and 200 in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

"The rescoping of operations is critical to ensure a sustainable operation and cost base," Northvolt said.

It added that "to achieve this a workforce reduction of approximately 20 percent at a global level, and 25 percent in Sweden is required."

Related Topics

Business Europe China Car Stockholm Sweden September Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

7 minutes ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

17 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

1 hour ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

1 hour ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

1 hour ago
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

1 hour ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

4 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

4 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

4 hours ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

4 hours ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

5 hours ago

More Stories From World