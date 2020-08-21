UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Cancer Society Calls For Soft-drink Tax To Fight Obesity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Swedish Cancer Society calls for soft-drink tax to fight obesity

The Swedish Cancer Society calls on the government to bring in a soft-drink tax in a bid to reduce overweight and obesity among the general public

STOCKHOLM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Swedish Cancer Society calls on the government to bring in a soft-drink tax in a bid to reduce overweight and obesity among the general public.

The call came after a study showed that soft drinks sold in Sweden contain more sugar than the same drinks sold in other countries. For instance, a bottle of orange-flavored Fanta sold in Sweden contains nearly three times as much sugar as the same drink in Britain or Spain. That is the equivalent of 18 sugar cubes in Fanta Orange bottles in Sweden, compared to seven in the British bottles, Swedish Television (SVT) reported on Friday.

The sugar levels in Swedish Fanta bottles are also higher than those in other Nordic countries; 12.3 grams per deciliter in Sweden compared to 7.2 grams in Denmark and Finland, SVT said, quoting on Friday a recent study carried out by the Swedish Cancer Society and the Swedish Consumers' Association.

Britain and Ireland are among the countries that have imposed soft-drink taxes in order to bring down sugar levels, with producers preferring to change the recipes of sugary drinks over raising costs for consumers, SVT reported.

"Many countries take this matter seriously and have made an effort to reduce overweight and obesity in the population, for instance by introducing a soft-drink tax," Ulrika Arehed Kagstrom, secretary-general of the Swedish Cancer Society, told SVT.

Arehed Kagstrom said that while sugar is not carcinogenic in and of itself, it does contribute to overweight and obesity, which in turn increase the risk of developing cancer. She insisted that the tax has had a positive impact on public health in other countries and suggested that it could have the same effect in Sweden, where more than half of the population is overweight or obese.

Related Topics

Orange Same Ireland Spain Sweden Finland Denmark Cancer TV Government

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

38 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

43 minutes ago

Berlin Says in Contact With Moscow After Navalny's ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Introduce 3 New Compet ..

2 minutes ago

German Medical Team Arrives in Omsk Hospital to Ex ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.