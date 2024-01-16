Open Menu

Swedish Citizen Detained In Iran: Foreign Ministry

Published January 16, 2024

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A Swedish man in his 20s has been detained in Iran, Sweden's foreign ministry said Monday, with media reports saying he was the subject of an international arrest warrant relating to a Swedish murder case.

The ministry's press service told AFP the man "was detained in Iran in early January".

"The embassy in Tehran is in contact with local authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with relatives in Sweden," it said in a statement.

The man resided in central Sweden, according to the foreign ministry, which said it could not give any more details, citing "consular confidentiality".

According to broadcaster TV4, the man was sought under an international warrant on suspicions of "accessory to murder" and weapons offences in Sweden in relation to a deadly shooting last summer.

The VLT newspaper reported that a district court in Vasteras, a city about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Stockholm, had ordered the man remanded in custody in absentia in late December.

The foreign ministry declined to comment immediately on the reports when contacted by AFP.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have soured after a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian prison official to life in prison over mass executions in 1988.

On December 19, a Swedish appeals court confirmed the life sentence for the former official, Hamid Noury.

