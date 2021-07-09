UrduPoint.com
Swedish Citizen Sentenced To 15 Years For $16Mln Investment Fraud - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Swedish Citizen Sentenced to 15 Years for $16Mln Investment Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Swidish national Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for running a multi-year investment scheme that defrauded thousands victims for more than $16 million, the US Justice Department said.

"A Swedish man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges that defrauded thousands of victims of more than $16 million," the Justice Department said in a release on Thursday. "Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, 47, pleaded guilty on March 4.

"

The authorities alleged that Karlsson acted from 2011 until his arrest in June 2019 to induce thousands of financially insecure investors to purchase shares in the scheme "Eastern Metal Securities" with cryptocurrencies while promising vast returns on investments, the release said.

The defendant was also ordered to forfeit the properties acquired with funds obtained as a result of the fraud scheme, including a resort in Thailand, as the United States is seeking restitution on behalf of Karlsson's victims, the release added.

