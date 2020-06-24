UrduPoint.com
Swedish Commission Assessing COVID-19 Response to Present Results in 2022 - Lawmaker

The Swedish commission assessing the efficiency of measures undertaken in the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic will present its results in the first quarter of 2022, six months before the September parliamentary elections, the interim head of the country's Center Party, Anders Jonsson, told Sveriges Radio broadcaster on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Swedish commission assessing the efficiency of measures undertaken in the country in response to the coronavirus pandemic will present its results in the first quarter of 2022, six months before the September parliamentary elections, the interim head of the country's Center Party, Anders Jonsson, told Sveriges Radio broadcaster on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister [Stefan Lofven] said today that the commission would have to submit its decision ahead of the 2022 elections," Jonsson said following a meeting of the prime minister with party leaders.

Meanwhile, Left Party's leader Jonas Sjostedt, who also attended the meeting, believes that the commission should begin with investigating the situation in retirement houses, where about 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Sweden are recorded, the broadcaster reported.

Unlike in the rest of the world, the Swedish government has not imposed strict restrictions or a hard lockdown over the pandemic. The coronavirus toll in Sweden with over 5,000 deaths is currently disproportionately higher than in neighboring countries.

