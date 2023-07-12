Swedish Committee for Afghanistan Says Wants to Continue Dialogue With Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Afghan-based non-governmental organization Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) said on Wednesday it wants to continue dialogue with Kabul and strongly condemns the Quran burning demonstration in Stockholm.

On Tuesday, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) announced suspending Sweden's activities in Afghanistan due to the controversial demonstration and urged other Muslim countries to reconsider their relations with Stockholm.

"The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, SCA, is seeking dialogue with the de facto authorities of Afghanistan to clarify if the directive of July 11 to suspend all Sweden's activities in Afghanistan will affect our organization," the SCA said in a statement.

The organization reiterated it has no relation to the Swedish government, as it is a "independent and impartial" entity and "funded by a broad range of donors."

"SCA strongly condemns all acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, just as we condemn any attempt to create conflict or hostility between people based on religious belief, ethnicity, nationality, or any other division," the SCA said.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

The desecration and burning of the Quran was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey and Uzbekistan, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.