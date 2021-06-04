(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A Swedish parliamentary committee, tasked with scrutinizing the government, outlined several flaws in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, in a report published Thursday.

The Committee on the Constitution said that testing numbers did not increase as expected across Sweden because of uncertainty about which groups were covered by budget funds.

On the procurement of protective medical gear, the influential panel said that a mix-up led several suppliers to believe that they were only to sell it to the national health board, instead of regional authorities.

It also found that curbs on public gatherings and a ban on visits in nursing homes significantly limited constitutionally protected freedoms. The committee concluded that such regulations must be reevaluated continuously.