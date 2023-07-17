Swedish Company Essity Says Sale of Russian Businesses to Local Firm Finalized for $117Mln

Swedish hygiene products manufacturer Essity, which owns the Zewa, Libresse and Libero brands, said on Monday that it had finalized the sale of its Russian businesses to a Russian company for 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (SEK), or $117 million

"The hygiene and health company Essity has completed the divestment of its operations in Russia for a purchase price of approximately SEK 1.2bn on a cash and debt-free basis. Essity has thus exited Russia," the company said in a statement.

The buyer is Russian firm New Technologies LLC, whose principal owner is Igor Shilov, Essity added. According to the data from the Russian Unified Public Register of Legal Entities, Shilov owns 94.5% of the firm's shares, while 5.5% belong to its director general, Andrey Yanovsky.

Essity is a manufacturer of personal care products.

It has three plants in Russia, which produce Zewa, Libresse, Libero, Tork, Tena toilet paper, diapers, napkins and other personal hygiene items.

The company started working on exiting the Russian market in April 2022 after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In the same year, an impairment was carried out of its Russian assets amounting to around 1.7 billion Swedish kronor, the statement read. The resulting earnings impact, including the foreign Currency translation difference, is about 0.9 billion Swedish kronor, the company said, adding that its sales on Russian market in 2022 were about 2% of its total consolidated net sales.�

Essity operates in 150 countries with its Tena, Tork, Jobast, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa brands.