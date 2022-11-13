UrduPoint.com

Swedish Company Postnord Resumes Full Postal Service With Russia, Belarus -Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Swedish Company Postnord Resumes Full Postal Service With Russia, Belarus -Russian Embassy

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Swedish mail and parcel service Postnord has resumed postal flows to and from Russia and Belarus, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm said on Saturday.

"PostNord resumes full postal service with Russia and Belarus," the embassy tweeted.

In late March, the company stopped forwarding and accepting postal items to and from Russia and Belarus due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union on the two countries in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

