Swedish Court Agrees to Hear Climate Activists' Lawsuit Against State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A district court in Sweden agreed on Tuesday to hear a lawsuit filed last year by climate activists who are concerned that the state is not delivering on its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"The district court issued a summons in a high-profile class action lawsuit today. In the case, the district court was asked to determine that the state has an obligation to take certain measures to limit climate change," it said in a statement.

Aurora, the youth-driven climate action group behind the lawsuit, said the Swedish government was not doing enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and demanded that it stick to the national goals set under the 2015 Paris climate deal.

The district court said it would act on a suit filed in November on behalf of 300 people. These reportedly include 20-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who shared the court's decision on social media. She also accused "people in power" of living in denial of the unfolding climate crisis.

The Swedish state has three months to respond to the lawsuit starting from the day it is served with the court summons. The court said it could not give any forecast about when the case would be ruled on or whether it would be eligible for a hearing or written processing.