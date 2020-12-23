UrduPoint.com
Swedish Court Rejects Gazprom's Appeal Against Ruling On Gas Price For Poland - PGNiG

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Swedish Court Rejects Gazprom's Appeal Against Ruling on Gas Price for Poland - PGNiG

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A Swedish court rejected Gazprom's appeal against the arbitration ruling on the price of gas supplied to Poland, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Court of Appeal in Stockholm dismissed Gazprom's complaint against a partial decision of the Arbitration Tribunal on the gas price under the 'Yamal contract,'" the statement says.

