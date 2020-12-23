Swedish Court Rejects Gazprom's Appeal Against Ruling On Gas Price For Poland - PGNiG
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A Swedish court rejected Gazprom's appeal against the arbitration ruling on the price of gas supplied to Poland, Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Court of Appeal in Stockholm dismissed Gazprom's complaint against a partial decision of the Arbitration Tribunal on the gas price under the 'Yamal contract,'" the statement says.