UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Court Rules To Extradite Tax Office Bombing Suspect To Denmark - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:33 PM

Swedish Court Rules to Extradite Tax Office Bombing Suspect to Denmark - Reports

Sweden's Malmo district court ruled on Friday to extradite the 22-year-old Swede arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of orchestrating an explosion in Copenhagen to Denmark, local media reported

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Sweden's Malmo district court ruled on Friday to extradite the 22-year-old Swede arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of orchestrating an explosion in Copenhagen to Denmark, local media reported.

On August 7, a powerful blast hit the tax office in the Danish capital, leaving one person slightly injured. Following the incident, police said that the attack was deliberate.

On Tuesday, the suspect was detained on behalf of Denmark.

According to the DR news outlet, citing court documents, the Malmo court ruled that no legal reason existed to satisfy the young man's plea not to be extradited to Denmark.

The court additionally ruled to arrest the Swede due to fears that if released on bail, he would destroy important evidence related to the bombing.

Swedish authorities are still searching for the second suspect, also a Swedish citizen.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Young Man Sweden Denmark August Media Court

Recent Stories

Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UNSC meeting on J&K PTI govt's success on diploma ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition, Iraq Defense Ministry Discuss Gu ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution as bad as smoking a cigarette pack p ..

2 minutes ago

India loses its case on Kashmir morally, political ..

14 minutes ago

Stockholm Public Transport Website Hit by Massive ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.