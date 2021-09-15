Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison for Industrial Espionage for Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A 47 year old Swedish citizen was sentenced to three years in prison by a district court in the city of Gothenburg on charges of industrial espionage at Scania truck factories on behalf of Russia, according to a press release.

"Today, a district court sentenced a 47 year old man to three years in prison for espionage, namely for disclosing and transferring classified information from truck manufacturer Scania to an employee of the Russian embassy," the press release from the court said.

The former Scania consulting engineer is charged with regularly selling company data to an employee of the Russian embassy. During the arrest, about 28,000 crowns ($3,000) were seized from the accused, which the court ordered confiscated. The convict himself did not admit his guilt.

It is also added in the press release that during the suspect's employment at Volvo between 2016 and 2017, similar charges were brought against him, but he was acquitted owing to insufficient evidence.