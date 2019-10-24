UrduPoint.com
Swedish Court Sets Russian Captain Of Stranded Ship Free From Custody, Slaps Fine - Judge

The Malmo District Court on Thursday ruled to fine the Russian captain of the Baltic Carrier ship, which ran aground in Sweden, and release him from custody, judge Jacob Heister told Sputnik on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Malmo District Court on Thursday ruled to fine the Russian captain of the Baltic Carrier ship, which ran aground in Sweden, and release him from custody, judge Jacob Heister told Sputnik on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of September 25 near the port of Lindkoping in southern Sweden. The bulk carrier under the flag of Gibraltar was sailing from Kaliningrad as it ended up on the dunes along the coast. None of the members of the mixed Russian-Ukrainian crew were injured.

"[The captain was] found guilty of drinking alcohol and negligence while steering the ship, he must pay a fine of 5,000 Swedish kronor [$520]. Since he spent 29 days in prison, this amount is compensated, he does not need to pay a fine. He is released," Heister said.

The prosecutor's office charged the captain of the vessel with negligence and drunk sailing. The defendant admitted that he drank alcohol and could have briefly fallen asleep at the controls. A source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that the examination showed the captain's blood alcohol level to be 0.2-0.3 per mille.

According to the Equasis portal, the ship is managed by Heinz Corleis Reederei Kg, and the registered owner is Baltic Carrier Schiffahrts. Both firms are based in Germany's Drochtersen. According to the International Transport Workers' Federation, the ship's crewmen are protected by a collective agreement concluded between the federation and the employing company, and there were three Russians on the vessel's crew as of April.

