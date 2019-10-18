(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A Malmo district court will deliver a verdict to Russia 's captain of the Baltic Carrier cargo ship, which ran aground off the coast of southern Sweden in September , on October 24, a court 's spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today was the first day of the hearing, it will continue next week.

The verdict will be delivered on October 24," the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on September 24 near the port of Linkoping in southern Sweden. The Gibraltar-flagged cargo ship was traveling to the port from the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

According to preliminary data from the Swedish coast guard, the captain was drunk and fell asleep while operating the ship. None of the crew members were injured.