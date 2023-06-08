UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense Than Ever

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Nordic states' partnership choices in security and defense are more aligned than ever and continue to progress towards common defense planning, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday.

"This is the first time in a 500 years when all Nordic states are having the same kind of security arrangements during crisis and war times. And most of all we are going to have common defense planning. Both Sweden, Denmark and Norway by 2024 are going to have new defense bills being presented in the parliaments.

We try in Sweden to see what we can do on the regional planning, how we can deepen our cooperation in the field and how we can even have a mild division of labor among us," he said during the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

In March, the Nordic governments announced that the air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark had signed the first-ever letter of intent aiming to strengthen common air defense between the countries.

