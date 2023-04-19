UrduPoint.com

Swedish Defense Minister To Host Pentagon Chief For Talks On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Swedish Defense Minister to Host Pentagon Chief for Talks on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for security talks near Stockholm on Wednesday.

This is Austin's first visit to the Nordic nation in his role. The ministers will hold a bilateral meeting at Musko Naval Base, followed by a joint press conference at 1:15 p.m.

(11:15 GMT), and take part in a demonstration of the Swedish armed forces' naval and air capabilities.

The talks will focus on the security situation in Europe, US-Swedish military cooperation, Sweden's pending accession to NATO, long-term military support of Ukraine, relations with China and the broader agenda for the Indo-Pacific region.

From Sweden, Secretary Austin will travel to Germany where he will co-host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on Friday.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe China Visit Germany Stockholm Austin Sweden P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

52 minutes ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

7 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

7 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

8 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.