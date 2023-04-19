Swedish Defense Minister to Host Pentagon Chief for Talks on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for security talks near Stockholm on Wednesday.

This is Austin's first visit to the Nordic nation in his role. The ministers will hold a bilateral meeting at Musko Naval Base, followed by a joint press conference at 1:15 p.m.

(11:15 GMT), and take part in a demonstration of the Swedish armed forces' naval and air capabilities.

The talks will focus on the security situation in Europe, US-Swedish military cooperation, Sweden's pending accession to NATO, long-term military support of Ukraine, relations with China and the broader agenda for the Indo-Pacific region.

From Sweden, Secretary Austin will travel to Germany where he will co-host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on Friday.