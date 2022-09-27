Swedish Delegation to Visit Turkey for Extradition Talks Oct 5-6 Under NATO Memo - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Justice will pay a visit to Turkey on October 5-6 to hold negotiations on extradition within the framework of the relevant NATO memorandum, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Tuesday.

Against the background of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland submitted in May applications to NATO to join the alliance. Initially, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all of Ankara's concerns.

Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO.

"Negotiations on the extradition (of persons whom Turkey accuses of terrorism) from Sweden and Finland are ongoing. We expect Sweden and Finland to extradite FETO (the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen) and PKK (the Kurdistan Workers' Party) members to Turkey as part of the NATO membership memorandum. The delegation of the Swedish Ministry of Justice will visit our country on October 5-6. Extradition negotiations will be held," Bozdag told reporters.