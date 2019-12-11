UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Named Time's 2019 Person Of The Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Named Time's 2019 Person of the Year

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the youngest individual to get the award

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time's 2019 Person of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the youngest individual to get the award.

Last year, the award was granted to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"For sounding the alarm about humanity's predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME's 2019 Person of the Year," Edward Felsenthal, the magazine's editor in chief, said.

He added that at the time when "so many traditional institutions seem to be failing us," the world is seeing "new kinds of influence take hold."

"It is wielded by people like Thunberg, leaders with a cause and a phone who don't fit the old rubrics but who connect with us in ways that institutions can't and perhaps never could," he stated, describing the girl's fame as "most unlikely and surely one of the swiftest ascents to global influence in history.

"

Thunberg became an international celebrity in August 2018 when she had her first "climate strike" by skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament. She later continued to do this every Friday. Her actions inspired the Fridays for Future initiative, which swept Sweden and other countries, uniting young people who are dissatisfied with the lack of climate action by authorities.

The young activist has since become the main guest of major environmental events, making her most famous appearance at the United Nations in September. Back then, the indignant girl reproached political leaders from the UN tribune ("How dare you?!") for "stolen" dreams and childhood, saying that their inaction leads to people suffering and dying from climate change.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Parliament Saudi Young Sweden August September 2018 2019 All From Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Liverpool hungry for European glory despite Premie ..

3 minutes ago

EU chief warns against cost of climate inaction

3 minutes ago

Court rules Dolce & Gabbana must pay Maradona for ..

3 minutes ago

FIFA to take legal action to recover 2 million Swi ..

3 minutes ago

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be rec ..

3 minutes ago

Climate pledges 'misleading', Greta tells UN meet

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.