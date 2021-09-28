UrduPoint.com

Swedish Electric Car Maker Polestar To Go Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:28 AM

Swedish electric car maker Polestar to go public

Electric car maker Polestar, controlled by Sweden's Volvo Cars and its Chinese owner Geely, said Monday it plans to go public in a stock market debut that could value it at around $20 billion (17 billion euros).

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Electric car maker Polestar, controlled by Sweden's Volvo Cars and its Chinese owner Geely, said Monday it plans to go public in a stock market debut that could value it at around $20 billion (17 billion Euros).

Polestar, a European competitor to Tesla, said in a statement that the funds would be used to "help fund significant investment in the expansion of its products, operations and markets to create a leading company in the rapidly growing global premium electric vehicle market." While Polestar -- whose shareholders include US film star Leonardo DiCaprio -- has only produced two models since being set up in 2017, its market capitalisation would place it just behind giant Nissan, and ahead of carmakers Renault and Subaru.

Tesla is the highest-valued carmaker in the world, with a market capitalisation of over $750 billion -- more than three times that of Toyota or Volkswagen, which both sell many more cars.

The listing will be carried out by combining Polestar with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Gores Guggenheim, set up by US investment firms The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital and is expected in the first half of 2022.

The newly formed company will be named Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited.

Founded by Volvo and Geely four years ago, Polestar sold only 10,000 vehicles in 2020, but is targeting annual unit sales of around 290,000 by 2025.

Its current model is the Polestar 2, and it plans to launch the Polestar 3 next year.

The $20-billion market capitalisation is equivalent to three times the targeted revenue in 2023 and 1.5 times the expected sales in 2024, the company said.

That compares with a market capitalisation of $40 billion for US start-up Lucid Motors and around $30 billion for China's Xpeng.

Together with battery maker Northvolt, the company is the Swedish flagship in the electric car sector.

- Bumpy ride? - While a clutch of new faces have emerged in the electric vehicle market recently, some have had a bumpy ride.

Chinese constructor Li Auto raised $1.1 billion from its Nasdaq debut last year, but then saw its share price tumble in Hong Kong last month amid tech regulatory crackdowns from Beijing.

US electric pick-up constructor Lordstown Motors, for its part, announced in June it did not have the funds to produce a vehicle on a commercial scale.

Its general director stepped down days afterwards on the production woes but also amid allegations he and other executives had given inaccurate information about pre-orders.

"It's really more difficult for a small firm to succeed" in the auto industry as "fixed costs are very high," explains Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.

Not only do they require a large factory, but they also have to have in place a reliable supply chain for parts.

Polestar brings with it the "dynamism of a young enterprise," and also benefits from "the industrial heritage and expertise of Volvo," chief executive Thomas Ingenlath told investors.

Polestar, initially a hybrid sports car for Volvo Cars, became a separate brand in 2017.

In order to achieve its ambitious expansion goals, the marque intends to launch a model each year over the next three years -- a luxury sports SUV is expected to follow Polestar 2 next year with Polestar 4 a luxury saloon.

It also plans to push an online presence and open a number of concessions in large urban centres, while also making use of Volvo's after-sales network.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Sports China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Young Beijing Hong Kong Caldwell Price Enterprise United Kingdom Sweden Leonardo DiCaprio June 2017 2020 Market From Industry Volvo Nissan Toyota Share Volkswagen Tesla Renault Subaru Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.