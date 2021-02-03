Swedish Embassy Representative Took Part in Unauthorized Rallies in Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A representative of the Swedish Embassy took part in unauthorized rallies in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"By the way, a Swedish diplomat took part in the rallies, he was present there, this was also discussed today," Zakharova told the Tvrain broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde held talks in Moscow.