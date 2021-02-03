UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Embassy Representative Took Part In Unauthorized Rallies In Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Swedish Embassy Representative Took Part in Unauthorized Rallies in Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A representative of the Swedish Embassy took part in unauthorized rallies in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"By the way, a Swedish diplomat took part in the rallies, he was present there, this was also discussed today," Zakharova told the Tvrain broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde held talks in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

38 minutes ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

12 minutes ago

UK's Renowned Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at ..

6 minutes ago

South Punjab secretaries to have full powers soon: ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister for comprehensive strategy on vocat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.