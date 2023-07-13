Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Sweden Democrats, a far-right party backing the minority coalition, said on Thursday it was working with the center-right government to tighten migration controls in the Nordic country.

"The government and Sweden Democrats remain committed to a tighter migration policy," Sweden Democrats secretary general Mattias Backstrom Johansson told a news conference.

Speaking alongside Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard from the Moderate Party, Backstrom said that the new rules would limit the number of asylum seekers and create better conditions for integration. They may take effect in December.

Stenergard said that Sweden was taking in more asylum seekers per capita than many other countries in Europe and argued that tougher curbs on family immigration were needed to reverse the trend of "growing exclusion" in Swedish society.