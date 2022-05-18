UrduPoint.com

Swedish, Finnish Envoys Hands Over Applications For NATO Membership To Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The ambassadors of Sweden and Finland on Wednesday handed over their countries' applications for NATO membership to the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, at the headquarters in Brussels.

"The applications you have made are a historic step. Allies will now consider the next steps on your path to NATO. The security interests of all allies have to be taken into account and we are determined to work thought all issues and reach rapid conclusions," Stoltenberg said after receiving the applications, as broadcast on the alliance's website.

