Swedish Foreign Minister Calls for Restraint After US Kills Iranian Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde urged all parties in the Middle East to exercise restraint on Friday after a US strike on a Baghdad airport killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, an influential Iranian commander of the elite Quds force

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde urged all parties in the middle East to exercise restraint on Friday after a US strike on a Baghdad airport killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, an influential Iranian commander of the elite Quds force.

"Escalation of the situation in Iraq is of grave concern.

Serious dangers not only for Iraq but for the region. All parties must exercise restraint. Important to support Iraq's sovereignty and stability and to de-escalate tensions," she tweeted.

The Pentagon called the strike defensive, saying it aimed to protect US personnel abroad. It came shortly after a crowd of angry protesters besieged the US embassy in Baghdad after a series of US strikes killed 25 Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria.