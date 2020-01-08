STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has confirmed the deaths of Swedish citizens in the Wednesday crash of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft near Tehran.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that 10 citizens of Sweden were among the passengers on board the crashed Boeing.

"With great sadness, I received today's news about the plane crash in Iran. Citizens of Sweden were on board and were killed. My deepest condolences to their relatives. This is a tragedy for everyone who was affected by the incident, their families and friends.

The crisis center of the Foreign Ministry began its work," Linde said on Twitter.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.