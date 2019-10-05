UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Foreign Minister Confirms That US-North Korea Talks Started In Stockholm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 06:23 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Confirms That US-North Korea Talks Started in Stockholm

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and North Korean delegations had begun in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and North Korean delegations had begun in Stockholm.

"I am encouraged that US and DPRK working level delegations are currently in Sweden to hold talks. Dialogue needed to reach denuclearization and peaceful solution," Linde said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap Agency reported that the North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Kim Myong Gil and the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun had begun official working talks in Stockholm, the first time since the February summit in Hanoi.

On Friday, the Time magazine reported, citing sources in the White House, that US President Donald Trump was ready to offer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a suspension of UN sanctions on the textiles and coal exports if Pyongyang agreed to dismantle the key nuclear facility in Yongbyon and stop the production of highly enriched uranium.

In late June, Trump and Kim met at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Then, they agreed to re-energize the stalled denuclearization dialogue and initiate working-level contacts.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Twitter Nuclear White House Trump Pyongyang Stockholm Hanoi Sweden North Korea Kim Jong February June Textile

Recent Stories

Life remains crippled in IOK on 62nd consecutive d ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 05 Oct 2019

3 minutes ago

Russian Military to Become Capable of Detecting 3- ..

3 minutes ago

Japan crush Samoa to close in on World Cup quarter ..

3 minutes ago

Top seed Thiem back from a set down to make China ..

30 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of clash in judicial c ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.