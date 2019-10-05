Swedish Foreign Minister Confirms That US-North Korea Talks Started in Stockholm

(@FahadShabbir)

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and North Korean delegations had begun in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and North Korean delegations had begun in Stockholm

"I am encouraged that US and DPRK working level delegations are currently in Sweden to hold talks. Dialogue needed to reach denuclearization and peaceful solution," Linde said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap Agency reported that the North Korean delegation led by Foreign Minister Kim Myong Gil and the US delegation headed by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun had begun official working talks in Stockholm, the first time since the February summit in Hanoi.

On Friday, the Time magazine reported, citing sources in the White House, that US President Donald Trump was ready to offer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a suspension of UN sanctions on the textiles and coal exports if Pyongyang agreed to dismantle the key nuclear facility in Yongbyon and stop the production of highly enriched uranium.

In late June, Trump and Kim met at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Then, they agreed to re-energize the stalled denuclearization dialogue and initiate working-level contacts.