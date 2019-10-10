UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms Embargo On Turkey Amid Operation In Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms Embargo on Turkey Amid Operation in Syria

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the European Union should ban arms supplies to Turkey amid its military operation in northeastern Syria

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the European Union should ban arms supplies to Turkey amid its military operation in northeastern Syria.

Before submitting the matter for discussion in the EU, the minister must secure the support of the Swedish parliament.

"For this reason, tomorrow I intend to appeal to parliament for support in order to work on the EU imposing sanctions against Turkey in the form of an arms embargo," the minister told Swedish Sveriges Radio.

According to the Swedish National Inspectorate of Strategic Products, as cited by Svenska Dagbladet daily newspaper, in 2018 Sweden supplied Turkey with defense products worth record-high 300 million krona ($30 million).

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said earlier in the day that Turkey's actions in northern Syria would destabilize the region and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Deeply worrying and serious situation in Syria after Turkey's military offensive. It destabilizes the region and exacerbates humanitarian suffering. De-escalation is necessary. UNSC engagement is crucial, a political solution is needed," Lofven wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Prime Minister Syria Russia Turkey Parliament Twitter European Union Same Lead Sweden Border 2018 Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

20 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Wi ..

22 seconds ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

25 seconds ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

27 seconds ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

22 minutes ago

Johnson Meets With Irish Prime Minister to Discuss ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.