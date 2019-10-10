Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms Embargo on Turkey Amid Operation in Syria

(@imziishan)

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Thursday that the European Union should ban arms supplies to Turkey amid its military operation in northeastern Syria

Before submitting the matter for discussion in the EU, the minister must secure the support of the Swedish parliament.

"For this reason, tomorrow I intend to appeal to parliament for support in order to work on the EU imposing sanctions against Turkey in the form of an arms embargo," the minister told Swedish Sveriges Radio.

According to the Swedish National Inspectorate of Strategic Products, as cited by Svenska Dagbladet daily newspaper, in 2018 Sweden supplied Turkey with defense products worth record-high 300 million krona ($30 million).

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said earlier in the day that Turkey's actions in northern Syria would destabilize the region and lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Deeply worrying and serious situation in Syria after Turkey's military offensive. It destabilizes the region and exacerbates humanitarian suffering. De-escalation is necessary. UNSC engagement is crucial, a political solution is needed," Lofven wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.