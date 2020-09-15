UrduPoint.com
Swedish Foreign Minister Says Met With Belarusian Opposition Member

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday tweeted about having met with Belarusian opposition figure Olga Kovalkova

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday tweeted about having met with Belarusian opposition figure Olga Kovalkova.

Kovalkova, who is a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council, left her country earlier in the month, along with several other opposition members.

"Fruitful meeting in Stockholm with representative of the Belarusian opposition Olga Kovalkova. Discussed way forward towards a national dialogue. Repression and violence against peaceful demonstrators and opposition are completely unacceptable," Linde wrote.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the August 9 presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. The initial wave of protests was met with occasional excessive use of force by the Belarusian police, which used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas against the protesters.

