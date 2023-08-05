Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close Attention to Ties With Muslim Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has held a meeting with ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and said he would pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, the Swedish government said on Saturday.

"I will devote a substantial part of this term to strengthening relations with Muslim countries. I intend to travel to OIC countries, and Sweden will host discussions and dialogues in connection with the UN General Assembly in New York in September," Billstrom was quoted as saying in the government statement.

The meeting was a good opportunity to explain the government's position on Quran-burning actions, the minister said.

"This was a good opportunity to explain and clarify our approach and to outline the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Swedish constitution," Billstrom added.

On July 30, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden was facing its most serious security situation since World War II, commenting on several Quran-burning incidents that drew strong condemnation from Muslim nations.

Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy after the Quran burning in Stockholm.