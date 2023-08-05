Open Menu

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans To Pay Close Attention To Ties With Muslim Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close Attention to Ties With Muslim Countries

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has held a meeting with ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and said he would pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, the Swedish government said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has held a meeting with ambassadors of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries and said he would pay special attention to relations with Muslim countries, the Swedish government said on Saturday.

"I will devote a substantial part of this term to strengthening relations with Muslim countries. I intend to travel to OIC countries, and Sweden will host discussions and dialogues in connection with the UN General Assembly in New York in September," Billstrom was quoted as saying in the government statement.

The meeting was a good opportunity to explain the government's position on Quran-burning actions, the minister said.

"This was a good opportunity to explain and clarify our approach and to outline the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Swedish constitution," Billstrom added.

On July 30, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden was facing its most serious security situation since World War II, commenting on several Quran-burning incidents that drew strong condemnation from Muslim nations.

Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy after the Quran burning in Stockholm.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Protest United Nations Condemnation Stockholm New York Sweden Denmark July September World War Muslim From Government OIC

Recent Stories

BISP payments to be made more transparent through ..

BISP payments to be made more transparent through bank accounts: Kundi

8 seconds ago
 Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakis ..

Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan; envoy

10 seconds ago
 During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

1 hour ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

1 hour ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

2 hours ago
 Green Alliance Initiative critical component of US ..

Green Alliance Initiative critical component of US global contribution to addres ..

11 seconds ago
‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

2 hours ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

2 hours ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
 Shazia Marri inaugurates 'Mobile Registration Cent ..

Shazia Marri inaugurates 'Mobile Registration Centres'

13 seconds ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

3 hours ago
 Green Alliance Initiative critical component of U. ..

Green Alliance Initiative critical component of U.S. global contribution to addr ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World