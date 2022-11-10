Swedish Foreign Minister Says Responsible for Explosions at Nord Stream Remain Unknown

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Swedish government currently does not know who is responsible for the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe.

The bombing halted gas deliveries to Europe ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

The Swedish government does not rule out any scenarios, but does not want to speculate about who is responsible for the explosions, Billstrom said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

At the moment, the prosecutor's office and the intelligence service proceed from the fact that it was a sabotage, the minister added.