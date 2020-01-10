UrduPoint.com
Swedish Foreign Minister To Propose Establishing EU Diplomatic Mission In Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:09 PM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Friday will propose establishing a European Union diplomatic mission in the Iranian capital of Tehran, during an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Friday will propose establishing a European Union diplomatic mission in the Iranian capital of Tehran, during an emergency meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels, media reported.

"Today in Brussels, I will propose the creation of an EU office in Iran, at the level of an embassy," Linde said during an appearance on Swedish Television.

The foreign minister added that she did not expect to receive unanimous support for her proposal. However, an EU mission in Iran could offer the potential to de-escalate ongoing tensions in the country through dialogue, Linde stated.

"I'm not sure that I will receive full support, but I consider this step to be an important one to show our presence in the region and our desire for dialogue," Linde remarked.

On Friday afternoon, European foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting in the Belgian capital of Brussels to discuss the ongoing crisis in the middle East, which escalated following a US drone attack one week ago that killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

In response, IRGC launched rocket attacks on two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday. According to the Iraqi military, dozens of missiles struck the country's Ain Al Asad and Erbil air bases.

