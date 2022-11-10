Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday that he plans to visit Ankara to discuss Sweden's accession to NATO with the Turkish authorities

"I plan to go to Ankara in the fall to continue discussions, and in parallel discussions should be held with the authorities of all three countries, namely Sweden, Finland and Turkey... And when these discussions are completed, then the Turkish parliament will have the opportunity to ratify (Sweden's accession to NATO)," Billstrom told reporters after a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

The minister noted that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson paid an official visit to Turkey and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in November.

"I am personally convinced that the prime minister's visit to Ankara showed that there is still a large space for dialogue (with Turkey)," Billstrom added.

Helsinki and Stockholm applied to join the military alliance on May 18 in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, but Turkey blocked their bids, citing the candidates' refusal to hand over people seen as terrorists by Ankara. The two countries signed a deal with Turkey at the NATO summit in June, pledging to address Turkey's security concerns.