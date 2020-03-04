Swedish Foreign Minister Visits Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint in Eastern Ukraine - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde visited on Wednesday the contact line in Ukraine's Donbas region to observe the operation of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation's (JFO) press service said.

Linde was accompanied by Swedish ambassador to Ukraine Tobias Thyberg and Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhko.

"The delegates visited the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint where they got introduced to the checkpoint's infrastructure, the specifics of citizens passing through the control procedures and the level of passenger traffic ... The minister [Linde] noted that the Swedish government would continue to help the Ukrainian government in order to minimize the suffering of people on both sides of the contact line," the JFO wrote on Facebook.

The press service added that Deputy JFO Commander Major-General Andriy Ignatiev told the delegates about the security situation in Donbas, and about the progress in resolving humanitarian difficulties within the civilian population.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.