Swedish Foreign Minister Wallstrom Resigns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:17 AM

Swedish foreign minister Wallstrom resigns

Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, whose rights focus and "feminist" diplomatic policy garned both admirers and vocal detractors, announced Friday that she was stepping down from her post to focus on family

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, whose rights focus and "feminist" diplomatic policy garned both admirers and vocal detractors, announced Friday that she was stepping down from her post to focus on family.

"The time has come for me to spend more time with my husband, my children and my grandchildren. I have notified the Prime Minister of my wish to leave the government and my post as Minister for Foreign Affairs," Wallstrom said on Twitter.

Wallstrom, a veteran of Sweden's Social Democrats, has held the post since 2014 when Prime Minister Stefan Lofven formed his government, launching what she termed a "feminist foreign policy".

The 64-year-old has a long career in both Swedish and international politics, having held positions in the European Commission and as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

During the first few years of her tenure as foreign minister she also ruffled some feathers.

In one of her first moves as foreign minister, Wallstrom enraged Israel by announcing Sweden's recognition of a Palestinian state.

