Swedish, French Doctors Took Navalny's Blood Samples - German Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Swedish, French Doctors Took Navalny's Blood Samples - German Government

The blood samples of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny that were studied in France and Sweden had been taken by experts from these countries, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, Maria Adebahr, said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The blood samples of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny that were studied in France and Sweden had been taken by experts from these countries, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Office, Maria Adebahr, said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Germany said that laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed that navalny had been poisoned by a Novichok-type substance. Russia has asked Germany to share materials on this case.

"Yes, Sweden and France took samples, it was them," Adebahr told a briefing.

