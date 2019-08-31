UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Government, Opposition Agree To Boost Defense Budget - Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:03 AM

Swedish Government, Opposition Agree to Boost Defense Budget - Officials

The Swedish government, made up of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and Green Party, agreed with opposition forces, specifically the Liberals and the Center Party, to increase the country's defense budget, a joint statement read out at a press conference on Friday said

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Swedish government, made up of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and Green Party, agreed with opposition forces, specifically the Liberals and the Center Party, to increase the country's defense budget, a joint statement read out at a press conference on Friday said.

"We agreed to increase the budget by five billion krona [$509 million] in 2022, as well as an additional five billion in 2023, another five billion in 2024 and five more billion in 2025," Center Party lawmaker Daniel Backstrom said.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist noted that the budget increase would become a "strong indicator to the country's partners," adding that more detailed information on the budget amounts and their distribution would be announced later this fall.

Related Topics

Budget Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

21 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

36 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

Football: Europa League group stage draw

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.