Swedish Government, Opposition Agree to Boost Defense Budget - Officials

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Swedish government , made up of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and Green Party, agreed with opposition forces, specifically the Liberals and the Center Party, to increase the country's defense budget , a joint statement read out at a press conference on Friday said.

"We agreed to increase the budget by five billion krona [$509 million] in 2022, as well as an additional five billion in 2023, another five billion in 2024 and five more billion in 2025," Center Party lawmaker Daniel Backstrom said.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist noted that the budget increase would become a "strong indicator to the country's partners," adding that more detailed information on the budget amounts and their distribution would be announced later this fall.