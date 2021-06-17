UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Government Set To Lose Confidence Vote: Parties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Swedish government set to lose confidence vote: parties

Sweden's minority government could be toppled next week after a group of four parties in parliament announced Thursday they would back a no confidence vote, potentially triggering a snap election

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's minority government could be toppled next week after a group of four parties in parliament announced Thursday they would back a no confidence vote, potentially triggering a snap election.

The far-right Sweden Democrats party announced it was calling for a motion of no confidence for Monday after the Left Party earlier warned it would seek a similar move over a dispute on rent controls for newly constructed apartments.

"There is now a majority in parliament that wants to dismiss the prime minister," Henrik Vinge, parliament group leader for the Sweden Democrats, told a press conference.

Vinge said they hoped the government would fall a year ahead of the next general election.

Both the conservative Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats followed suit, securing a parliamentary majority for the no confidence motion against the government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

"We were against the Lofven government when they took power. We were against the Lofven government then, we are against the Lofven government now," Ebba Busch, party leader of the Christian Democrats, told a press conference.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson echoed Busch.

"Our opinion is very clear, this government should never have taken office," Kristersson wrote on Facebook.

The speaker of the house, Andreas Norlen, confirmed the vote will be held on Monday.

The minority government took power in 2019 after months of political turmoil following inconclusive elections in 2018.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Facebook Rent Sweden Democrats 2018 2019 Christian Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

University Grid transformer to be functional after ..

8 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

11 minutes ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

11 minutes ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

12 minutes ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

12 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.