Swedish government set to lose confidence vote: parties

(@FahadShabbir)

Sweden's minority government could be toppled next week after a group of four parties in parliament announced Thursday they would back a no confidence vote, potentially triggering a snap election

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's minority government could be toppled next week after a group of four parties in parliament announced Thursday they would back a no confidence vote, potentially triggering a snap election.

The far-right Sweden Democrats party announced it was calling for a motion of no confidence for Monday after the Left Party earlier warned it would seek a similar move over a dispute on rent controls for newly constructed apartments.

"There is now a majority in parliament that wants to dismiss the prime minister," Henrik Vinge, parliament group leader for the Sweden Democrats, told a press conference.

Vinge said they hoped the government would fall a year ahead of the next general election.

Both the conservative Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats followed suit, securing a parliamentary majority for the no confidence motion against the government of Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

"We were against the Lofven government when they took power. We were against the Lofven government then, we are against the Lofven government now," Ebba Busch, party leader of the Christian Democrats, told a press conference.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson echoed Busch.

"Our opinion is very clear, this government should never have taken office," Kristersson wrote on Facebook.

The speaker of the house, Andreas Norlen, confirmed the vote will be held on Monday.

The minority government took power in 2019 after months of political turmoil following inconclusive elections in 2018.