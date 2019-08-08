Swedish Government Taps Employment Minister to Become New European Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has proposed Employment Minister Ylva Johansson's candidacy for the position of a European commissioner, the Swedish government announced on Thursday.

Johansson will replace Cecilia Malmstrom, who has represented Sweden in the commission since 2014. Malmstrom is a commissioner for trade, but it is unclear yet what portfolio her successor will get.

"Ylva Johansson is very competent and has large experience of working in the government, in the Council of the European Union, and of contacts with the European Commission.

She is very involved in the commission's work and will help making it more effective," the prime minister said.

Johansson is expected to discuss her future responsibilities with Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission. Von der Leyen has suggested forming a gender-balanced commission and encouraged member states to nominate female candidates to serve during the body's next five-year term.