UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Government Taps Employment Minister To Become New European Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:55 PM

Swedish Government Taps Employment Minister to Become New European Commissioner

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has proposed Employment Minister Ylva Johansson's candidacy for the position of a European commissioner, the Swedish government announced on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has proposed Employment Minister Ylva Johansson's candidacy for the position of a European commissioner, the Swedish government announced on Thursday.

Johansson will replace Cecilia Malmstrom, who has represented Sweden in the commission since 2014. Malmstrom is a commissioner for trade, but it is unclear yet what portfolio her successor will get.

"Ylva Johansson is very competent and has large experience of working in the government, in the Council of the European Union, and of contacts with the European Commission.

She is very involved in the commission's work and will help making it more effective," the prime minister said.

Johansson is expected to discuss her future responsibilities with Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the European Commission. Von der Leyen has suggested forming a gender-balanced commission and encouraged member states to nominate female candidates to serve during the body's next five-year term.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Sweden Government Employment

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

45 minutes ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Algeria's Salah Says Respect for Constitution Key ..

5 minutes ago

Full court on Aug 27 on Justice Azmat Saeed's reti ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.