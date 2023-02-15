UrduPoint.com

Swedish Gov't May Submit Bill On NATO Membership To Parliament In March - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Swedish Gov't May Submit Bill on NATO Membership to Parliament in March - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Swedish government intends to submit a bill to the country's parliament, also called the Riksdag, on the kingdom's accession to NATO in March, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

"The Government intends to present the bill on Sweden's membership of NATO to the Riksdag in March," Billstrom said in a statement on the occasion of the publication of the kingdom's 2023 Statement of Foreign Policy.

The minister noted that so far only Turkey and Hungary had not ratified Sweden's accession protocol in the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Sweden has delivered results in all areas of the trilateral memorandum with Türkiye and Finland, and we continue to work on its implementation," Billstrom said.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, staged a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, which included burning a copy of the Quran, with permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan January March May All From Government

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.