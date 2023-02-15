MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Swedish government intends to submit a bill to the country's parliament, also called the Riksdag, on the kingdom's accession to NATO in March, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.

"The Government intends to present the bill on Sweden's membership of NATO to the Riksdag in March," Billstrom said in a statement on the occasion of the publication of the kingdom's 2023 Statement of Foreign Policy.

The minister noted that so far only Turkey and Hungary had not ratified Sweden's accession protocol in the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Sweden has delivered results in all areas of the trilateral memorandum with Türkiye and Finland, and we continue to work on its implementation," Billstrom said.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, staged a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, which included burning a copy of the Quran, with permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.