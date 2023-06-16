(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Swedish government said on Friday that it had decided to allocate the 12th assistance package to Kiev worth 250 million Swedish kronor ($23.6 million), which, among other things, would include a training for Ukrainian pilots to fly Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.

"The government has decided on a new assistance package for Ukraine ... The total cost of this 12th support package is approximately 250 million Swedish kronor," the government said in a statement, adding that Sweden will also conduct "introductory training" for Ukrainian pilots to learn control the fighters.

The statement added that logistics and maintenance centers for the equipment transferred to Kiev would be located in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.